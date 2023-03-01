A Year of Ghost Stories Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Description

Read it and scream! A daily dose of chills and thrills.

Packed with spirits, hauntings, and supernatural phenomena, this calendar will make you want to keep the lights on, all year long. Learn about “Huggin’ Molly,” who assuages her grief from losing a child by grabbing live children and screaming in their ears. The ghosts of Woodburn Mansion—the Delaware Governor’s residence—who have been known to drain wine decanters at night. More thoughtful spirits, like the ghost of an executed man who appeared before a shopkeeper not to spook him, but to pay back money he owed. Plus the terrifying Chindi of Navajo legend, phantom hitchhikers, a Ghostly Glossary of all matters macabre, and Spooky Quotes: “The truth is that monsters are real, and ghosts are real, too. They live inside us, and sometimes they win.”—Stephen King. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.