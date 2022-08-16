Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
A Year of Ghost Stories Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Tales of Haunted Houses, Paranormal Investigators, and the Restless Dead
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Another fun and fascinating year of spirits, hauntings, and supernatural happenings.
Learn the story of Sister Marie Inconnue, the headless spectral nun said to wander Canada’s Beaubears Island asking visitors, “Pardonnez-moi, have you seen my head?” The fiery ghost ship The Palantine off Block Island, Rhode Island. And the ghost bus that terrorized London in the 1930s. Plus origins of the Ouija Board, Reasons Why Ghosts Haunt, Ambrose Bierce’s “The Middle Toe of the Right Foot” and other classic ghost stories, and creepy quotes: “The dead have a lot of unfinished business, which is why we’re still here.”—Ghost Town (2008). Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
Learn the story of Sister Marie Inconnue, the headless spectral nun said to wander Canada’s Beaubears Island asking visitors, “Pardonnez-moi, have you seen my head?” The fiery ghost ship The Palantine off Block Island, Rhode Island. And the ghost bus that terrorized London in the 1930s. Plus origins of the Ouija Board, Reasons Why Ghosts Haunt, Ambrose Bierce’s “The Middle Toe of the Right Foot” and other classic ghost stories, and creepy quotes: “The dead have a lot of unfinished business, which is why we’re still here.”—Ghost Town (2008). Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use