Free shipping on orders $35+

A Year of Ghost Stories Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Year of Ghost Stories Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Tales of Haunted Houses, Paranormal Investigators, and the Restless Dead

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 18, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516308

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Supernatural (incl. Ghosts)

Description

Another fun and fascinating year of spirits, hauntings, and supernatural happenings.

Learn the story of Sister Marie Inconnue, the headless spectral nun said to wander Canada’s Beaubears Island asking visitors, “Pardonnez-moi, have you seen my head?” The fiery ghost ship The Palantine off Block Island, Rhode Island. And the ghost bus that terrorized London in the 1930s. Plus origins of the Ouija Board, Reasons Why Ghosts Haunt, Ambrose Bierce’s “The Middle Toe of the Right Foot” and other classic ghost stories, and creepy quotes: “The dead have a lot of unfinished business, which is why we’re still here.”—Ghost Town (2008). Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less