A Year of Football Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Calendar
Calendar

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518807

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Football

Description

It’s the calendar where football is never off season. 
The stats, the trivia, the outsized personalities, the rivalries, the unbeatable-until-they’re-not records—it’s like salted peanuts for the gridiron obsessed. True or False: A rookie had the most punt-return touchdowns in the NFL in 2011. (True—Cardinal Patrick Peterson led with 4.) All things Super Bowl: Which coach won three Super Bowls with the same team but three different starting quarterbacks? (Washington’s Joe Gibbs.) Plus College Ball, Legendary Games, Draft History, Dubious Distinctions, and quotes: “Coaching isn’t work. It’s more than a job. It’s a way of life . . . no one should go into coaching unless he couldn’t live without it. . . . Football is what I am.”—Hall of Fame coach John Madden. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

