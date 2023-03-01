Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
A Year of Football Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Description
It’s the calendar where football is never off season.
The stats, the trivia, the outsized personalities, the rivalries, the unbeatable-until-they’re-not records—it’s like salted peanuts for the gridiron obsessed. True or False: A rookie had the most punt-return touchdowns in the NFL in 2011. (True—Cardinal Patrick Peterson led with 4.) All things Super Bowl: Which coach won three Super Bowls with the same team but three different starting quarterbacks? (Washington’s Joe Gibbs.) Plus College Ball, Legendary Games, Draft History, Dubious Distinctions, and quotes: “Coaching isn’t work. It’s more than a job. It’s a way of life . . . no one should go into coaching unless he couldn’t live without it. . . . Football is what I am.”—Hall of Fame coach John Madden. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
