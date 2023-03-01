Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
A Year of Basketball Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Records, facts and a year of fun for the hoops fan.
A Year of Basketball Trivia! is the desktop calendar that shoots—and scores—with day after day of fascinating stats, history, and facts. Discover Immortal Records: Which NBA player was the youngest to make the All-Star team? (Magic Johnson, who earned his first nod at age 19, in just his second NBA season.) Draft History: Did you know that Elgin Baylor was the first number-one overall draft pick to be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Plus Dubious Distinctions, Hoops History, and quotes: “People will hate you, rate you, shake you, and break you. But how strong you stand is what makes you.”—LeBron James. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
A Year of Basketball Trivia! is the desktop calendar that shoots—and scores—with day after day of fascinating stats, history, and facts. Discover Immortal Records: Which NBA player was the youngest to make the All-Star team? (Magic Johnson, who earned his first nod at age 19, in just his second NBA season.) Draft History: Did you know that Elgin Baylor was the first number-one overall draft pick to be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Plus Dubious Distinctions, Hoops History, and quotes: “People will hate you, rate you, shake you, and break you. But how strong you stand is what makes you.”—LeBron James. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use