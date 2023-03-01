A Year of Basketball Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Records, facts and a year of fun for the hoops fan.

A Year of Basketball Trivia! is the desktop calendar that shoots—and scores—with day after day of fascinating stats, history, and facts. Discover Immortal Records: Which NBA player was the youngest to make the All-Star team? (Magic Johnson, who earned his first nod at age 19, in just his second NBA season.) Draft History: Did you know that Elgin Baylor was the first number-one overall draft pick to be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Plus Dubious Distinctions, Hoops History, and quotes: “People will hate you, rate you, shake you, and break you. But how strong you stand is what makes you.”—LeBron James. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.