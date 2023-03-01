A Year of Baseball Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Bring the game to your desktop!

The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the excitement of cheering on your team. Baseball Trivia! offers day after day of everything you love about America’s Pastime. Immortal Numbers, including Willie Mays’s over 500 homers and 300 stolen bases. Amazing records: Who owns the non-steroid-era record for walks in a season? (Babe Ruth.) Famous Firsts: Name the first pitcher to throw a non-perfect no-hitter with no walks, no hit batters, and no errors. (John Means.) And quotes: “A man has to have goals—for a day, for a lifetime—and that was mine, to have people say, ‘There goes Ted Williams, the greatest hitter who ever lived.’”—Ted Williams. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.