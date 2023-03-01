A Prayer for Every Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Enrich your soul with a daily prayer.

It's a daily pause for contemplation and spiritual growth. Here are prayers to deliver hope, prayers to impart wisdom, prayers to offer comfort and solace. They represent a diversity of religious and cultural traditions, but each is universal in its faith and power to inspire. Hallelujah anyhow / Never let your troubles get you down / Whenever troubles come your way / Hold your hands up high and say / Hallelujah anyhow! Adapted from The Little Book of Prayers. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



Unbreakable, O Lord,

Is the love

That binds me to you:

Like a diamond,

It breaks the hammer that strikes it.

—Mirabai