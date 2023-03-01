Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

A Prayer for Every Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
A Prayer for Every Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

A Collection of Prayers from Around the World and Across Time

by Workman Calendars

by David Schiller

Calendar
Calendar

Enrich your soul with a daily prayer.
It's a daily pause for contemplation and spiritual growth. Here are prayers to deliver hope, prayers to impart wisdom, prayers to offer comfort and solace. They represent a diversity of religious and cultural traditions, but each is universal in its faith and power to inspire. Hallelujah anyhow / Never let your troubles get you down / Whenever troubles come your way / Hold your hands up high and say / Hallelujah anyhow! Adapted from The Little Book of Prayers. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

Unbreakable, O Lord,
Is the love
That binds me to you:
Like a diamond,
It breaks the hammer that strikes it.
—Mirabai

