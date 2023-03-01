A Calendar of Calm Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Find pure serenity and inner calm with every glance.

Photographer Ana Marques’s dreamlike compositions are like visual meditations, featuring secluded environments and minimalist imagery awash in soft pastel colors. The ocean beckons from just beyond the gentle slope of a sand dune. Wildflowers reach toward a beautiful blue sky. Accompanying the transporting images are prompts to inspire contemplation and reflection, plus quotes: “It’s never too late to turn on the light. . . . It’s never too late to take a moment to look.”—Sharon Salzberg. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

