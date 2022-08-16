Free shipping on orders $35+

A Calendar of Calm Wall Calendar 2023
A Calendar of Calm Wall Calendar 2023

Inspirations for a Tranquil Life

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

Jun 14, 2022

28 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523515820

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Self-management / Stress Management

It’s a full year of serenity.

Showcasing the breathtaking and dreamlike compositions of photographer Ana Marques, A Calendar of Calm takes you away from the stress of daily life to a place where you can breathe freely and find your inner calm. Featuring minimalist imagery awash in soft yet vibrant pastel colors, these images—a craggy canyon shrouded in mist, a gorgeous beach at sunset— encourage contemplation and peace. Accompanying the photographs are meditations and quotes: “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.”—Rumi. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.

