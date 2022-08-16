A Calendar of Calm Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 14, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

It’s a full year of serenity.



Showcasing the breathtaking and dreamlike compositions of photographer Ana Marques, A Calendar of Calm takes you away from the stress of daily life to a place where you can breathe freely and find your inner calm. Featuring minimalist imagery awash in soft yet vibrant pastel colors, these images—a craggy canyon shrouded in mist, a gorgeous beach at sunset— encourage contemplation and peace. Accompanying the photographs are meditations and quotes: “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.”—Rumi. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.