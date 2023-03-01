Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

365 Puppies-A-Year Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

365 Puppies-A-Year Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519200

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Dogs / General

Description

Puppy Power, Activate!
So many puppies, soooo much cuteness. Starring the cuddly, snuggly, and sometimes silly winners of the 2024 Puppy Calendar Contest, here is a year chock-full of puppy love. Meet a fuzzy little Husky discovering snow. A sweet Golden sacked out after a day of play. A Basset Hound who hasn’t quite grown into its ears. Each month features a large full-color photograph at the top of the page, then dozens more in the grid below, plus puppy facts, health and care tips, and quotes: “Before you get a dog, you can’t quite imagine what living with one might be like; afterward, you can’t imagine living any other way.”—Caroline Knapp
Printed on responsibly sourced paper.​

What's Inside

Read More Read Less