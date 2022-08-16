365 Puppies-A-Year Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2023

Is there anything more adorable than a puppy? Well, sure—dozens and dozens of puppies.



For the puppy lover, 365 Puppies- A-Year is the calendar that delivers total puppy obsession. These are the irresistible winners of the Puppies-A-Year Calendar Contest, each one the embodiment of puppy charm. Here are puppies showing off their playful side with balls and frisbees. Puppies sacked out after a busy day. Puppies loping through the grass. Puppies posing sweetly in baskets. And even puppies being naughty (yet still managing to look cute). The full-color photographs are accompanied by lively text packed with health tips and care information. Plus quotes: “A house or an apartment becomes a home when you add one set of four legs, a happy tail, and that indescribable measure of love we call a dog.”—Roger Caras. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.