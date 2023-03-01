365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Absinthe to Zeitgeber.

It’s the essential desktop accessory for students, writers, readers, and anyone agog over learning new words, all from the language experts at Merriam-Webster. Learn literary words: Bildungsroman (a novel about the moral and psychological growth of the main). Science words: Hibernaculum (a shelter occupied during the winter by a dormant animal). Words with ancient origins: Sere (being dried and withered). And distinctly contemporary words: Deepfake (an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said). Entries include definition, pronunciation guide, sample sentence, and detailed word history. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.