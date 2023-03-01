Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Description
Absinthe to Zeitgeber.
It’s the essential desktop accessory for students, writers, readers, and anyone agog over learning new words, all from the language experts at Merriam-Webster. Learn literary words: Bildungsroman (a novel about the moral and psychological growth of the main). Science words: Hibernaculum (a shelter occupied during the winter by a dormant animal). Words with ancient origins: Sere (being dried and withered). And distinctly contemporary words: Deepfake (an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said). Entries include definition, pronunciation guide, sample sentence, and detailed word history. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
