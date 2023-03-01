Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Compiled by Merriam-Webster

Calendar
Calendar

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518715

Genre

Nonfiction / Language Arts & Disciplines / Spelling & Vocabulary

Description

Absinthe to Zeitgeber.
It’s the essential desktop accessory for students, writers, readers, and anyone agog over learning new words, all from the language experts at Merriam-Webster. Learn literary words: Bildungsroman (a novel about the moral and psychological growth of the main). Science words: Hibernaculum (a shelter occupied during the winter by a dormant animal). Words with ancient origins: Sere (being dried and withered). And distinctly contemporary words: Deepfake (an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said). Entries include definition, pronunciation guide, sample sentence, and detailed word history. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

