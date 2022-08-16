365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

The perfect desktop accessory for students, writers, crossword lovers.



Mythological words: wyvern (a mythical animal usually represented as a 2-legged winged creature resembling a dragon). Medical words: chilblain (an inflammatory swelling or sore caused by exposure to cold). Political words: putsch (a secretly plotted and suddenly executed attempt to overthrow a government). Plus words about words: catachresis (use of the wrong word for the context; use of a forced and especially paradoxical figure of speech). And a few words about numbers: bimillenary (a period of 2,000 years; a 2000th anniversary). Entries include definition, pronunciation guide, sample sentence, and detailed word history. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.