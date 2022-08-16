Free shipping on orders $35+

365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

From the Editors of Merriam-Webster

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 27, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 27, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515677

Genre

Nonfiction / Language Arts & Disciplines / Spelling & Vocabulary

Description

The perfect desktop accessory for students, writers, crossword lovers.

Mythological words: wyvern (a mythical animal usually represented as a 2-legged winged creature resembling a dragon). Medical words: chilblain (an inflammatory swelling or sore caused by exposure to cold). Political words: putsch (a secretly plotted and suddenly executed attempt to overthrow a government). Plus words about words: catachresis (use of the wrong word for the context; use of a forced and especially paradoxical figure of speech). And a few words about numbers: bimillenary (a period of 2,000 years; a 2000th anniversary). Entries include definition, pronunciation guide, sample sentence, and detailed word history. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less