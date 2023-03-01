Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
365 Days of Shoes Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Shoe lovers and fashionistas, feast your eyes!
Is there ever such a thing as too many shoes? We think not; and this calendar delivers with hundreds of exquisite styles, beautifully photographed in full color. Try these on for size: P. Spunarova’s clear vinyl sandals with colorful curled straps. United Nude’s blue leather “Twirl Bootie” with twisted acrylic heel. Yuul Yie’s snazzy pink and green suede “Ivy” penny loafer. Plus vintage shoes, including a drop-dead gorgeous ’60s-era Dior brocade pump with gold leather heal. Each month features a large image at the top of the page, plus dozens of smaller photographs throughout the grid. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
