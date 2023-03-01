365 Days of Shoes Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024

Is there ever such a thing as too many shoes? We think not; and this calendar delivers with hundreds of exquisite styles, beautifully photographed in full color. Try these on for size: P. Spunarova’s clear vinyl sandals with colorful curled straps. United Nude’s blue leather “Twirl Bootie” with twisted acrylic heel. Yuul Yie’s snazzy pink and green suede “Ivy” penny loafer. Plus vintage shoes, including a drop-dead gorgeous ’60s-era Dior brocade pump with gold leather heal. Each month features a large image at the top of the page, plus dozens of smaller photographs throughout the grid. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.