Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

365 Days of Amazing Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

365 Days of Amazing Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519217

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

Description

What is a group of grasshoppers called?
Feed your curiosity and entertain your friends with a year of fun, surprising, and delightful questions that cover a wide range of subject matters. Including nature: Approximately how many species of fish can be found at the Great Barrier Reef? (1,625 species—or 10% of the world’s fish species.) History: In what year did “The Start-Spangled Banner” become the US national anthem? (1931.) And popular culture questions: What was the original use of Play-Doh? (Wallpaper cleaner. When sales lagged, it was rebranded as a toy.) Quiz yourself each day—and if you don’t know the answer, find it on the reverse side of the page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less