365 Days of Amazing Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

What is a group of grasshoppers called?

Feed your curiosity and entertain your friends with a year of fun, surprising, and delightful questions that cover a wide range of subject matters. Including nature: Approximately how many species of fish can be found at the Great Barrier Reef? (1,625 species—or 10% of the world’s fish species.) History: In what year did “The Start-Spangled Banner” become the US national anthem? (1931.) And popular culture questions: What was the original use of Play-Doh? (Wallpaper cleaner. When sales lagged, it was rebranded as a toy.) Quiz yourself each day—and if you don’t know the answer, find it on the reverse side of the page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.