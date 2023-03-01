365 Days in Ireland Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Spend the year in Ireland with photographic itineraries for every month.

The Emerald Isle—it’s undeniably magical. And so is this calendar, imbued with Irish beauty and soul. Packed with hundreds of full-color photographs and transportive text, 365 Days in Ireland captures Ireland’s spirit, rugged beauty, and that hint of mystique. Each month celebrates a distinctive region or city. Explore the charming streets of Galway before hopping on a boat to the windswept Aran Islands. Discover the brooding cliffs of Antrim’s North Coast, where Dunluce Castle is said to have tumbled right into the sea. Enjoy the famously fair weather of Kilkenny and Waterford, feast your eyes on the Gap of Dunloe and Kerry’s other natural wonders, and grab a pint in a Dublin pub. Captions highlight history, lore, and offer helpful traveler’s tips. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.