365 Days in Ireland Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2023

Spend the year in the Emerald Isle, with transporting photographic tours for every month of 2023.



Ireland beckons with its lively spirit and a rugged beauty that’s all its own. Kildare, home to storied racetracks and majestic Kildare Castle. Enchanted Antrim, where visitors just might encounter fairies, leprechauns, and other legends of Irish myth. Plus windswept Galway, the undulating hills of Monaghan, and Cork—whose people proudly claim their city is the “real capital” of Ireland. Each month’s spread features a large full-color image at the top of the page and dozens more throughout the grid. Lyrical text explores natural and man-made wonders, history, and lore, and offers traveler’s tips for your next visit. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.