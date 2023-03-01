365 Bible Verses-A-Year Page-a-Day 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Sing unto the Lord; for he hath done excellent things: this is known in all the earth.” —Isaiah 12:5

The timeless words of the Bible provide comfort, inspiration, and wisdom, and, in the King James version, an elevated sense of poetry. And paired with beautiful photography, they sing. A vast mountain meadow illustrates Ezekiel 37:27 —My tabernacle also shall be with them: yea, I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Bright crocus blossoms pushing up through the snow add a layer to Ephesians 5:14—Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise frim the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. And calming blue water enhances | Thessalonians 4:18—Wherefore comfort one another with these words.