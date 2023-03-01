365 Bible Verses-a-Year for 2024 Page-a-Day Calendar

Description

Sing unto the Lord; for he hath done excellent things: this is known in all the earth.” —Isaiah 12:5

The timeless words of the Bible provide comfort, inspiration, and wisdom, and, in the King James version, an elevated sense of poetry. And paired with beautiful photography, they sing. A vast mountain meadow illustrates Ezekiel 37:27 —My tabernacle also shall be with them: yea, I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Bright crocus blossoms pushing up through the snow add a layer to Ephesians 5:14—Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise frim the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. And calming blue water enhances | Thessalonians 4:18—Wherefore comfort one another with these words. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.