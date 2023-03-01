Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518791

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Jokes & Riddles

Description

Keep the whole family entertained all year long! 
This beloved jokes calendar is packed with puns, riddles, knock-knocks, and silly stories that are so bad, they’re laugh-out-loud funny. School Daze: Why did the kid study in an airplane? He wanted a higher education. Playing with Food: Why shouldn’t you fall in love with a pastry chef? She’ll dessert you. Plus chicken jokes, Laughing at the Law, Very Punny, and even prehistoric jokes: What do you call a dinosaur passing gas? A blast from the past. Ba-da-dum! Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less