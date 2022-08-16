Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
The World's Bestselling Jokes Calendar
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 28, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Fun for the whole family, all year long!
Keep the whole family in giggles and guffaws with the bestselling clean jokes calendar. Each day, there’s a pun, knock-knock, silly story, or riddle that’s so bad, it’s hilarious. What did the green grape say to the purple grape? BREATHE! What is invisible and makes strange clucking noises all over your house? A poultry geist. Plus dad jokes, bar jokes, The Best Medicine, Laughing at the Law, School Daze, and banana jokes: What do you call shoes made out of banana skins? Slippers. You’ll groan, you’ll laugh. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
Keep the whole family in giggles and guffaws with the bestselling clean jokes calendar. Each day, there’s a pun, knock-knock, silly story, or riddle that’s so bad, it’s hilarious. What did the green grape say to the purple grape? BREATHE! What is invisible and makes strange clucking noises all over your house? A poultry geist. Plus dad jokes, bar jokes, The Best Medicine, Laughing at the Law, School Daze, and banana jokes: What do you call shoes made out of banana skins? Slippers. You’ll groan, you’ll laugh. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use