290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Fun for the whole family, all year long!



Keep the whole family in giggles and guffaws with the bestselling clean jokes calendar. Each day, there’s a pun, knock-knock, silly story, or riddle that’s so bad, it’s hilarious. What did the green grape say to the purple grape? BREATHE! What is invisible and makes strange clucking noises all over your house? A poultry geist. Plus dad jokes, bar jokes, The Best Medicine, Laughing at the Law, School Daze, and banana jokes: What do you call shoes made out of banana skins? Slippers. You’ll groan, you’ll laugh. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.