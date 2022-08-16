Free shipping on orders $35+

290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

The World's Bestselling Jokes Calendar

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 28, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 28, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515189

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Jokes & Riddles

Description

Fun for the whole family, all year long!

Keep the whole family in giggles and guffaws with the bestselling clean jokes calendar. Each day, there’s a pun, knock-knock, silly story, or riddle that’s so bad, it’s hilarious. What did the green grape say to the purple grape? BREATHE! What is invisible and makes strange clucking noises all over your house? A poultry geist. Plus dad jokes, bar jokes, The Best Medicine, Laughing at the Law, School Daze, and banana jokes: What do you call shoes made out of banana skins? Slippers. You’ll groan, you’ll laugh. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less