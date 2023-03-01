290 Bad Jokes & 75 Punderful Puns for the Whole Family Page-a-Day Calendar 2024

Description

What do you call a cow that’s been knighted? Sir Loin.​

Three guffaws for the perennial bestselling calendar that keeps the whole family entertained all year long with puns, groaners, knock-knocks, and silly stories that are so bad, they’re laugh-out-loud funny. What’s a Bluetooth device’s favorite kind of story? A pairable. Why does a tortilla chip always beat a potato chip in a debate? The tortilla chip has a point. Plus, doctor jokes, animal jokes, chicken jokes, and lively riddles: What starts with an E and ends with an E but only has one letter in it? Envelope. Good, clean fun for all ages, and a family favorite. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

