1,000 Places to See Before You Die Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
1,000 Places to See Before You Die Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

A Year of Travel

by Workman Calendars

by Patricia Schultz

Calendar

Description

Indulge your wanderlust and adventurous spirit, all year long.
 Every day it’s another reason to get up and go, adapted from Patricia Schultz’s iconic #1 bestseller, 1,000 Places to See Before You Die. Each page features a glorious destination in full color, along with text packed with history and cool stuff to know. From majestic ruins to floating markets to sacred valleys to bucket list destinations, it’s an exhilarating celebration of the world and its wonders. Plus Global Intelligence quizzes, Traveler in the Know tips, and quotes that speak to the wanderer’s soul: “Sometimes one day in a different place gives you more than ten years of life at home.”—Anatole France. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

