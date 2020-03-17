Toeshoe Trouble



A ballet slipper-ey slope



Brenda Black prides herself on her logical and orderly mind. She studies anatomy books to get a twelve-year head start on medical school, and she idolizes Leonardo da Vinci. But things go haywire when her spoiled cousin Tiffany comes to visit. At first Brenda tries to ignore Tiffany’s constant bragging. But when Tiffany implies that Brenda is not cultured enough to know who Miss Camilla Freeman is–Miss Camilla Freeman, the very famous prima ballerina–Brenda snaps. She tells Tiffany that not only does she know who Camilla Freeman is, but she happens to own an autographed pair of her toeshoes. So of course, Tiffany wants to see the shoes.



The only problem? The shoes actually belong to Ms. Debbé, the headmistress of the Nutcracker School! Brenda’s anatomy books might get her into medical school, but they can’t get her out of this mess–for that, she’ll need the help of her Sugar Plum Sisters!