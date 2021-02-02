Terrible Terrel
Terrible Terrel

by

by

Illustrated by

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Girls & Women

PAGE COUNT: 160

Terrel is always in charge, whether she’s making lists for grocery shopping (her favorite hobby, AFTER ballet), keeping her brothers in line, or organizing father-daughter time in with her dad. Lately, though, her dad’s been acting a little strange — wearing new clothes and way too much aftershave. Things get even weirder when he surprises Terrel with his new girlfriend during a night out at the ballet — a night that was supposed to be father-daughter time. What’s more, his “date” brought her niece along. A niece who turns out to be Terrel’s ballerina nemesis, Tiara Girl! With some Sugar Plum help, Terrel takes charge of breaking up her father’s new relationship.

Sugar Plum Ballerinas