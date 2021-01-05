Plum Fantastic
Plum Fantastic

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316168175

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Girls & Women

PAGE COUNT: 160

The first book of the award-winning and bestselling Sugar Plum Ballerinas series by Whoopi Goldberg, featuring brand-new cover and interior art that will have fresh appeal to a whole new generation!
 
At the Nutcracker School of Ballet in Harlem, young dancers learn to chassé, plié, and jeté with their Sugar Plum Sisters—but things don't always go to plan! As the girls encounter challenges both on and off stage, they'll need the support of their classmates to carry them through with aplomb.
 
Alexandrea Petrakova Johnson does not want to be a beautiful ballerina, and she does not want to leave her friends in Apple Creek. Unfortunately, that doesn't stop her ballet-crazy mother from moving them to Harlem, or from enrolling Al at the Nutcracker School of Ballet. Life is hard when you're the new ballerina on the block, and it's even harder when you're chosen to be the Sugar Plum Fairy in the school recital! Al's ballet classmates are going to have to use all the plum power they've got to coach this scary fairy!

