Dancing Diva

Epatha knows she’s the perfect pick for the lead in the new Sugar Plum ballet. But her dream role isn???t as fabulosa as she imagined. When she tries to spice up the choreography with her free-spirited style it???s up to the rest of the Sugar Plum Ballerinas to keep Epatha???s toes in line. Will Epatha listen to her friends or can she convince the other ballerinas that her way is the best? The sixth and final book in the Sugar Plum Ballerina series is as full of fun, mischief, and friendship as ever!