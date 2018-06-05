My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Make Your Own Magic: Starswirl Do-Over



In this interactive book based on all-new Equestria Girls digital content, YOU control the ending!

All the Equestria Girls are excited to be at the Starswirl Music Festival, but no one is more excited to see PostCrush, the most amazing pop duo ever, than Sunset Shimmer and Pinkie Pie! The only problem is…Sunset Shimmer is trapped in a time loop! She keeps reliving day one of the festival over and over, and she hasn’t been able to make the right decisions to get to the big show. Help Sunset Shimmer find a way to figure out what kind of Equestrian magic is behind this and make it to the PostCrush concert with her best friend so she doesn’t stay stuck forever!

