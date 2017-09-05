Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Brick by Brick Dinosaurs

More Than 15 Awesome LEGO Brick Projects

From a master LEGO builder comes seventeen easy-to-build dinosaur projects using nothing but LEGO bricks!


What’s better than dinosaurs or building with LEGO bricks? Building amazing dinosaur projects out of your LEGO bricks, of course! Brick by Brick Dinosaurs provides more than fifteen amazing projects to build with your LEGO bricks. Follow the easy step-by-step instructions to create favorites like the triceratops, stegosaurus, and brachiosaurus, as well as the super cool sarcosuchus, archaeopteryx, pteranodon, and more. Scattered throughout are fun and fascinating facts about dinosaurs and prehistoric times. This is a must-have book for anyone who loves dinosaurs or LEGO.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: May 1st 2018

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780762491476

