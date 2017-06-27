Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Organizing Genius

The Secrets of Creative Collaboration

Uncovers the elements of creative collaboration by examining six of the century’s most extraordinary groups and distill their successful practices into lessons that virtually any organization can learn and commit to in order to transform its own management into a collaborative and successful group of leaders. Paper. DLC: Organizational effectiveness – Case studies.

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: June 4th 1998

Price: $21.99 / $27.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780201339895

