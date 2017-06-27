Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
An Invented Life
Reflections On Leadership And Change
This collection brings together the best of Warren Bennis–essays spanning three decades and covering such revolutions as the information explosion, Watergate, the emergence of Japan, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. A retrospective on the life and work of one of America’s most respected authorities on business leadership.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use