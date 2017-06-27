Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

An Invented Life

An Invented Life

Reflections On Leadership And Change

by

This collection brings together the best of Warren Bennis–essays spanning three decades and covering such revolutions as the information explosion, Watergate, the emergence of Japan, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. A retrospective on the life and work of one of America’s most respected authorities on business leadership.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: March 21st 1994

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780201627145

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

