Wonder Woman: You're Amazing!

Whether she’s your mom, sister, wife, daughter, grandmom, or best friend, we all have amazing women in our lives who embody the qualities of the world’s greatest female super hero. Tell her all the ways with this book. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of sweet, sentimental, or silly expressions of appreciation. It’s up to you!
This beautiful book features full-color Wonder Woman artwork throughout.
You Might Also Love
Wonder Woman: Magnets, Pin, and Book Set
Channel the strength and power of Wonder Woman with this collectible set. Kit includes:Enamel pin of the Wonder Woman logo and shield 5 full-color magnets…
Wonder Woman Tiara Bracelet and Illustrated Book
Channel the power of Wonder Woman with your own tiara bracelet! Kit includes:Wonder Woman cast iron cuff bracelet (size adjustable)32-page book on Wonder Woman with…
Wonder Woman Talking Figure and Illustrated Book
The world's most popular female super hero returns to the big screen in Wonder Woman. This kit captures the huge audience for the enduring icon…
Justice League: Morphing Magnet Set
The greatest super heroes of the DC Comics universe -- Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Green Lantern -- come to life…
Wonder Woman: Chronicles of the Amazon Princess
Experience the history and adventures of the Amazon Princess in this deluxe box set of illustrated hardcover books, including:Amazing Amazon: The Legend of Wonder Woman…
Parks and Recreation: You Perfect Sunflower
Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know she's a perfect sunflower with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite friendships from…
Pusheen: I Like You More than Pizza
Tell your friends and loved ones "I like you more than pizza" with this charming fill-in book, featuring prompts inspired by the internet's favorite chubby…
Friends: The One About You
Let your best buds know that you'll be there for them with this DIY gift book inspired by the gang from Friends: Rachel, Ross, Joey,…