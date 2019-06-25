From award winning author and leading expert, Walter Stevenson, a comprehensive guide to the global military conflicts that shaped our modern world



World War I, or the Great War, was once thought of as the war to end all wars. As the long conflict-burdened decades that followed have proven, this is far from the case.



Walter Stevenson takes readers on a fascinating tour through each of these critical moments in history, leading all the way up to our present moment. Through moving firsthand accounts from important military officials and vibrant details that truly bring these harrowing scenes to life on the page, he explores – like never before- the true face of war. THE MAKING OF WORLD WARS is more than just an absorbing and compulsively readable military history, it is a brutally honest look in the mirror and a fervent call to action.



