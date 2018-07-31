Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Year You Write Your Novel
No more excuses. “Let the lawn get shaggy and the paint peel from the walls,” bestselling novelist Walter Mosley advises. Anyone can write a novel now, and in this essential book of tips, practical advice, and wisdom, Walter Mosley promises that the writer-in-waiting can finish it in one year. Mosley tells how to:Read More
– Create a daily writing regimen to fit any writer’s needs–and how to stick to it.
– Determine the narrative voice that’s right for every writer’s style.
– Get past those first challenging sentences and into the heart of a story.
Intended as both inspiration and instruction, THIS YEAR YOU WRITE YOUR NOVEL provides the tools to turn out a first draft painlessly and then revise it into something finer.
Edition: Unabridged
