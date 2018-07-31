This Year You Write Your Novel

No more excuses. “Let the lawn get shaggy and the paint peel from the walls,” bestselling novelist Walter Mosley advises. Anyone can write a novel now, and in this essential book of tips, practical advice, and wisdom, Walter Mosley promises that the writer-in-waiting can finish it in one year. Mosley tells how to:

– Create a daily writing regimen to fit any writer’s needs–and how to stick to it.

– Determine the narrative voice that’s right for every writer’s style.

– Get past those first challenging sentences and into the heart of a story.





Intended as both inspiration and instruction, THIS YEAR YOU WRITE YOUR NOVEL provides the tools to turn out a first draft painlessly and then revise it into something finer.