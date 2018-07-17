Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Blonde Faith
Booktrack Edition
Easy Rawlins, L.A.’s most reluctant detective, comes home one day to find Easter, the daughter of his friend, Christmas Black left on his doorstep. Easy knows that this could only mean that the ex-marine Black is probably dead, or will be soon.
Easter’s appearance is only the beginning, as Easy is immersed in a sea of problems. The love of his life is marrying another man and his friend Mouse is wanted for the murder of a father of 12. As he’s searching for a clue to Christmas Black’s whereabouts, two suspicious MPs hire him to find his friend Black on behalf of the U.S. Army.
Easy’s investigation brings him to a blonde woman, Faith Laneer, whose past is as dark as her beauty is bright. As Easy begins to put the pieces together, he realizes that Black’s dissappearance has its roots in Vietnam, and that Faith might be in a world of danger.
Edition: Unabridged
