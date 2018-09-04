From remote deserts and arid mountain ranges to colorful canyons and world-famous national parks, Moon Utah reveals the best of this adventurous state. Inside you’ll find:



Strategic itineraries , from a weekend getaway to Salt Lake City to ten days covering the entire state, with strategic advice for history buffs, hikers, ski bums, budget travelers, and more

, from a weekend getaway to Salt Lake City to ten days covering the entire state, with strategic advice for history buffs, hikers, ski bums, budget travelers, and more How to plan a national parks road trip covering Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands

covering Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands Must-sees and unique experiences: Admire ancient Native American rock art and cliff dwellings, and walk beside fossilized dinosaur footprints. Explore historic Mormon sites in Salt Lake City, or wander through old mining towns

Admire ancient Native American rock art and cliff dwellings, and walk beside fossilized dinosaur footprints. Explore historic Mormon sites in Salt Lake City, or wander through old mining towns The top outdoor adventures: Hike or mountain bike across canyons, rugged mountain ranges, and glistening salt flats, or hit the slopes at a Park City ski resort. Go rafting down the Colorado River, canyoneering through the Narrows, or climb to the famed Delicate Arch just in time to watch the sun setting over the captivating hoodoos



Hike or mountain bike across canyons, rugged mountain ranges, and glistening salt flats, or hit the slopes at a Park City ski resort. Go rafting down the Colorado River, canyoneering through the Narrows, or climb to the famed Delicate Arch just in time to watch the sun setting over the captivating hoodoos Honest recommendations from Utah experts and lifelong explorers W.C. McRae and Judy Jewell on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from ski resorts to budget motels to campgrounds

from Utah experts and lifelong explorers W.C. McRae and Judy Jewell on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from ski resorts to budget motels to campgrounds Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Accurate, up-to-date information on the landscape, wildlife, and history, and advice for LGBTQ travelers, international visitors, seniors, and travelers with disabilities

Find your adventure in Utah with Moon’s practical advice and local insight.

Focusing on the parks? Try Moon Zion & Bryce or Moon Arches & Canyonlands. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip.