The Fabric of Civilization

How Textiles Made the World

by

From Paleolithic flax to 3D knitting, a global history of textiles and the world they made

The story of humanity is the story of textiles — as old as civilization itself. Since the first thread was spun, the need for textiles has driven technology, business, politics, and culture.

In The Fabric of Civilization, Virginia Postrel synthesizes groundbreaking research from archaeology, economics, and science to reveal a surprising history. From Minoans exporting wool colored with precious purple dye to Egypt, to Romans arrayed in costly Chinese silk, the cloth trade paved the crossroads of the ancient world. Textiles funded the Renaissance and the Mughal Empire; they gave us banks and bookkeeping, Michelangelo’s David and the Taj Mahal. The cloth business spread the alphabet and arithmetic, propelled chemical research, and taught people to think in binary code.

Assiduously researched and deftly narrated, The Fabric of Civilization tells the story of the world’s most influential commodity.
Genre: Nonfiction / History / World

On Sale: November 10th 2020

Price: $30 / $38 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781541617605

Hardcover
What's Inside

