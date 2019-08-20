Live vibrantly, love openly, and embody kindness with New York Times bestselling author Victoria Osteen’s 101 daily devotions!

Victoria Osteen wants you to start your day boldly moving in the right direction. In this new and empowering devotional, FEARLESS AND FREE, you will find inspiration that will equip you to live boldly, courageously and fully confident in who God created you to be.





Victoria provides you with new insights that will inspire you to anticipate good things and know that God has given you the strength for every battle. Live every day knowing you are fearless, free, and fully prepared for the life God meant for you to live.