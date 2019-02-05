Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Exceptional You Journal
7 Ways to Live Encouraged, Empowered, and Intentional
Start living your potential and explore the power of prayer with the insights, prompts, and excerpts in this beautifully designed Exceptional You! companion journal.
As a companion to Victoria Osteen’s Exceptional You!, this journal helps women see beyond their current circumstances to the potential that awaits. Excerpts, insights, and prompts are designed to help journalers work through the thoughts, prayers, and actions needed to live encouraged, live empowered, and live intentional.
