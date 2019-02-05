Exceptional You Journal

Start living your potential and explore the power of prayer with the insights, prompts, and excerpts in this beautifully designed Exceptional You! companion journal.





As a companion to Victoria Osteen’s, this journal helps women see beyond their current circumstances to the potential that awaits. Excerpts, insights, and prompts are designed to help journalers work through the thoughts, prayers, and actions needed to live encouraged, live empowered, and live intentional.