Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Exceptional You Journal

Exceptional You Journal

7 Ways to Live Encouraged, Empowered, and Intentional

by

Start living your potential and explore the power of prayer with the insights, prompts, and excerpts in this beautifully designed Exceptional You! companion journal.

As a companion to Victoria Osteen’s Exceptional You!, this journal helps women see beyond their current circumstances to the potential that awaits. Excerpts, insights, and prompts are designed to help journalers work through the thoughts, prayers, and actions needed to live encouraged, live empowered, and live intentional.
Read More

Genre:

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014423

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews