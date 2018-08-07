¡Conviértete en la persona excepcional que Dios creó!



¿Cómo estás viviendo tu vida? ¿Te levantaste esta mañana esperando hacer algo importante o te despertaste cansada, preocupada y frustrada? En su reciente libro, ¡Eres excepcional!, Victoria Osteen declara que Dios no quiere que vivas el día tediosamente, ni evites los desafíos de la vida. Si te armas con el conocimiento de que Dios está contigo, Él te dará las ideas, las palabras y la energía que necesitas para hacer que cada día sea excepcional.

A través de historias personales y enseñanzas bíblicas, Victoria te mostrará cómo adoptar una nueva forma de pensar sobre ti misma y tu vida que fortalecerá tu fe, aumentará tu confianza y sacará a la persona extraordinaria que realmente eres a través de siete prácticas: Ten la certeza de que eres escogida Alza tu vista Mantén llena tu caja de recuerdos Viaja ligera Ama de verdad Vive el presente Empodérate ¡No esperes ni un minuto más para que descubras que eres excepcional!

Become the exceptional person God has called you to be with these seven practices for living a fulfilled and plentiful life from Lakewood Church co-pastor and bestselling author Victoria Osteen.









Through empowering, uplifting stories and biblical teachings, Victoria will encourage you to set your mind and intent towards the important things in life with seven exceptional practices:

Keep your memory box full of encouragement

Lift up your eyes

Know that you are chosen

Love well

Keep your accounts short

Live in your space of gratitude

Start your day off right

Live encouraged, live empowered, and live intentional, and see the new and exciting things God has in store for you.

In her latest book,Victoria Osteen shares seven ways to become the exceptional person God has called you to be. She says, “If you’re going reach your highest potential in life, you’re going to have to develop the ability to see beyond where you are right now.”