My Time with God



VeggieTales 365 Daily Devos are back with a fresh edition for 2019. Packed with new content and favorite Veggie characters, these devotionals offer parents and daughters the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Included in each daily entry are a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help girls learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these daily devotionals will remind growing girls of God’s continued love and care.