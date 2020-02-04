God Loves Me Every Day

Growing girls can learn about God and grow in their faith with this easy-to-read devotional that features prayers, Bible verses, and devotions for each day of the year.





Packed with new content and favorite Veggie characters, this annual devotional offers parents and daughters the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help girls learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals will remind growing girls of God’s continued love and care.