God Is Always with Me

Filled with familiar characters and encouraging Bible messages, this annual devotional offers girls and their loved ones the opportunity to share time together each day. Each daily entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. These devotions break down big concepts–such as God's love, dealing with emotions, or forgiving others–into bite-sized pieces children can understand. Rich biblical content will help girls learn more about God as they develop the habit of spending time with God each day. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotions will remind growing girls that God loves them and cares for them–no matter what.