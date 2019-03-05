Bob and Larry's Book of Colors



Looking for a fun and easy way to teach toddlers their colors? Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber are here to help! This educational board book introduces basic colors with the help of Veggie favorites such as Bob, Larry, Junior Asparagus, and Laura Carrot. Little ones can learn along with the Veggies as they explore different colors and will be encouraged with typical VeggieTales heart and humor along the way. Veggie enthusiasts and newcomers alike will find plenty to love in this uplifting colors primer.