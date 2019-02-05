Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Time with God

365 Daily Devos for Boys

by

VeggieTales 365 Daily Devos are back with a fresh edition for 2019. Packed with new content and favorite Veggie characters, these devotionals offer parents and sons the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Included in each daily entry are a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help boys learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these daily devotionals will remind growing boys of God’s continued love and care.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781546014607

WorthyKids Logo
Trade Paperback
VeggieTales