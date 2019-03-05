Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob and Larry's Book of Numbers

Bob and Larry's Book of Numbers

Trying to find a more interesting way to get a toddler counting? Look no further than this fun and easy counting primer from the beloved brand VeggieTales. With teachers Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber, little ones can learn their numbers in a friendly and encouraging environment. For parents looking to teach numbers to wiggly toddlers, this sturdy board book primer is a must.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9781546014379

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
