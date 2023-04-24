Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Dream Big Little Ones Collection
The Dream Big Little Ones Collection

by Vashti Harrison

Board book
Regular Price $27.00

Regular Price $34.00 CAD

On Sale

Dec 12, 2023

Page Count

26 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316573047

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

What's Inside

Praise

Praise for Dream Big, Little One:

"Vashti Harrison's adorable, idiosyncratic drawings...are poster-worthy." O, the Oprah Magazine
Praise for Little Leaders:
 
"A book of amazing, phenomenal women." The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
 
"Little Leaders will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of high achievers." Shelf Awareness, starred review
 
"Beautifully designed and chock-full of information, this is a fantastic survey of black women who made and continue to make history." School Library Journal, starred review
 
"This book just begs to be picked up.... Purely magical. Perfect for exploring together at bedtime or for children to browse independently, a gorgeous invitation for children of all backgrounds, and especially for black girls, to learn about black women who were pioneers." Kirkus, starred review
Praise for Little Legends:

An Amazon Best Book of 2019
An Amazon Best Book for November 2019, Nonfiction for Kids
An Amazon Best Book for October 2020, Baby to Age 2
An Amazon Best Book of 2020

"Inspiring and healing as it educates, this volume belongs beside its companion on every bookshelf." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

"This striking book will resonate with readers in search of biographies of pioneering black men in history." School Library Journal, starred review

"Filled with wonder." The Morning Show, WNYC
