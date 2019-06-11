Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Nordic Tales

Nordic Tales

Folktales from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark

Illustrated by

Trolls haunt the snowy forests, and terrifying monsters roam the open sea.

A young woman journeys to the end of the world, and a boy proves he knows no fear.

This collection of 16 traditional tales transports readers to the enchanting world of Nordic folklore. Translated and transcribed by folklorists in the 19th century, and presented here unabridged, the stories are by turns magical, hilarious, cozy, and chilling. They offer a fascinating view into Nordic culture and a comforting wintertime read. Ulla Thynell’s glowing contemporary illustrations accompany each tale, conjuring dragons, princesses, and the northern lights. This special gift edition features an embossed, textured case and a ribbon marker.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Fairy Tales, Folk Tales, Legends & Mythology

On Sale: August 13th 2019

Price: $22.95 / $29.95 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781797200033

Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews