From that museum everyone’s talking about to the mountain getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Washington DC. Inside you’ll find:
- Cool things to do in and around the city: Listen to go-go music at 9:30 Club, or hit up the arboretum. Learn about the local Indigenous peoples, explore Columbia Heights, or discover a new underground artist. Grab picnic supplies from Union Market and admire the city skyline from the rooftop, or spend an afternoon at the National Museum of African American History & Culture. Head to the H Street Corridor and try some authentic Ethiopian and Vietnamese cuisine, or sign up for a food tour of U Street
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Dredge for oysters in the Chesapeake Bay, go for a hike in Shenandoah National Park, or cruise the Blue Ridge Parkway. Step back in time in historic Jamestown, spend the day in Baltimore, or explore Philadelphia for a weekend
- Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for activities with kids, outdoor adventures, scenic drives, understanding local Black history, getting to know a new neighborhood, and more
- A local's advice: Whether it’s a bucket-list museum or down-home soul food, local author Tykesha Burton knows the ins and outs of the DMV
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, time allotment, and Metro stops, plus tips for avoiding the crowds at popular attractions
