Wonder Park: Meet the Crew!

Wonder Park: Meet the Crew!

Meet June and all the friends who help bring her imagination to life!

Based on the whimsical animated film Wonder Park, this leveled reader introduces June Bailey, a wildly imaginative girl, and her talking animal friends as they work together to save the amusement park from June’s dreams from forces that threaten to destroy it.

Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 1: Reading Together: Read short words in simple sentence structures together to begin a reader’s journey.

TM & © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: February 19th 2019

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316414777

ebook
Passport to Reading

Passport to Reading Level 1