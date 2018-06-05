Wonder Park: Meet the Crew!

Meet June and all the friends who help bring her imagination to life!





Based on the whimsical animated film Wonder Park, this leveled reader introduces June Bailey, a wildly imaginative girl, and her talking animal friends as they work together to save the amusement park from June’s dreams from forces that threaten to destroy it.





Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 1: Reading Together: Read short words in simple sentence structures together to begin a reader’s journey.





