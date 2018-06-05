Wonder Park: Backyard Roller Coaster

June Bailey loves making things! While she works on Wonderland, the amusement park of her dreams, she decides to bring some of it to the real world by designing and building a roller coaster in her backyard, complete with a loop-the-loop! Will June and her friend Banky make it through the test run in one piece?





Based on the whimsical animated film Wonder Park, this storybook includes a pull-out poster!





TM & © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.